DAVENPORT, IA – A 44-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he threatened to share nude photos of a victim and refused to return her service dog unless she gave him money.

Christopher Lee Dagen faces a felony charge of extortion and aggravated misdemeanor charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree harassment, court records say.

Between Sunday and Tuesday, Dagen disseminated nude photographs of a victim without her permission, arrest affidavits say. “These photographs were obtained by the defendant after he gained access to the victim’s phone, again without her permission.” He did this “with the purpose of harassing the victim.”

Dagen requested money from the victim, who refused to give the defendant money. He “threatened to expose her to hatred and ridicule by exposing her private relationships and disseminating nude photographs of her to various individuals and websites.” He obtained the pictures by gaining access to her phone, arrest affidavits say.

“The defendant stole the victim’s service dog and refused to return it unless the money was given to him,” affidavits say.

Additionally, affidavits say Dagen damaged property, valued at $1,000, belonging to the victim. Records do not specify what the property was.

Dagen, who has been released on bond, is set to appear Wednesday in Scott County Court, according to a bail agent.