Post Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

