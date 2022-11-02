KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Powerball players are scrambling to get tickets before Wednesday night’s drawing. It is worth an estimated $1.2 billion.

It seems many serious players have a strategy in hopes of holding the lucky ticket at the end of the night.

Some always play the same numbers, others go to stores known for selling winning tickets, while others stay away from those locations thinking the store’s winning streak is over.

In reality winning the Powerball jackpot really comes down to the luck of the draw.

While each number has an equal statistical likelihood of being drawn, some numbers actually pop up more than others.

USA Mega keeps track of the most commonly drawn Powerball numbers as well as the Powerball.

According to the matrix the website uses, the number 61 is drawn the most. The number has shown up in nearly 9.75% of all drownings since 2015.

Here are the overall 5 most commonly drawn Powerball numbers, according to USA Mega:

61

32

21

63

69

USA Mega also tracks Powerball numbers. It says the most drawn red Powerball number is 24.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since August.

Drawings are help every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights at approximately 9:59 p.m.