Pregnant woman fatally hit by car while walking on California sidewalk with husband

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) — A pregnant woman was killed after being struck by a car while walking on a California sidewalk Tuesday, officials said.

The baby was removed from the mother’s body and was being treated, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said. The woman was believed to be 35 weeks pregnant, he said.

Police responded to a call regarding a traffic collision around 7:37 p.m., according to Sgt. Jon Yepes of the Anaheim Police Department.

Authorities determined a white Jeep jumped the curb and struck the pregnant woman, who was walking with her husband.

The unidentified woman was taken to a hospital and was initially listed in critical conditions before being pronounced dead, according to police. She was 23 years old, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Her husband was not injured, officials said.

The woman driving the Jeep was suspected to be under the influence and was transported to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries, officials said. She has two prior DUIs and was driving with a suspended license, Carringer said.

Police later identified her as 40-year-old Courtney Pandolfi, of Garden Grove, California.

David Orozco, who witnessed the incident, said he heard a loud boom and saw the pregnant woman’s head “was banged up.”

“The husband was, I think, checking her pulse and when he checked, he screamed,” Orozco said.

The area where the incident happened was closed while authorities examined the scene.

This is now a fatal traffic collision. An adult female pedestrian was killed in the collision. — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) August 12, 2020