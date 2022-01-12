Proceeds from Campbell’s new soup-scented candles go to Feeding America

The holiday season may be over, but soup season is still here. Now even if you’re not eating it, people can still enjoy the aroma of hot soup. Campbell’s is now selling soup-scented candles.

Campbell’s in partnership with CAMP, The Family Experience Company, is offering two limited-edition scented candles. The scents are Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese and Chicken Noodle Soup.

The candles are available online and in CAMP stores in New York, New Jersey, Dallas, and Connecticut. With a candle purchase, buyers also get access to a Winter Warmup Guide that has a list of activities for parents and kids to do together, “including arts & crafts, family-friendly recipes and games that inspire imagination and transform any home into a winter wonderland,” Campbell’s said.

“When we create experiences, we focus on whole family fun!” CAMP’s Chief Communications Officer Tiffany Markofsky said. “Campbell’s knows the importance of bringing families together and CAMP answers the question of what families should do together. These fun soup-scented candles combined with our at-home Winter Warmup Guide will bring play and warmth home this winter. Kids and grown-ups everywhere will craft snowmen out of soup cans, create winter scenes that are both fun and edible and even ice fish indoors!”

The candles are $24 each while supplies last. 10 percent of the net proceeds from the total candle sales will benefit Feeding America.