Protests continue past curfew in Elizabeth City following judge’s ruling not to release shooting body camera footage to public

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Protesters gathered for the eighth straight day to demonstrate in Elizabeth City on Wednesday, defying an 8 p.m. curfew set Tuesday by officials.

Wednesday’s protests started just hours after a judge ruled in Pasquotank County Superior Court that body camera footage from the fatal deputy-involved shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. last week would not be publicly released yet.

However, Brown’s immediate family will be allowed to view all footage from multiple body cameras within 10 days, which a family attorney called a “partial victory.”

Brown was shot April 21 as deputies from Pasquotank County attempted to serve a search warrant at a resident on Perry Street. Brown was shot while in his car.

Several hundred people took to the streets demonstrating and shut down some intersections.

Protest organizer Kirk Rivers said they didn’t want to be “predictable.”

There is currently an 8 p.m. curfew in place in Elizabeth City. Both the city and Pasquotank County have declared local states of emergency on Monday.

The first warning for unlawful assembly was issued at 7:32 p.m. by the Elizabeth City Police Department. The second warning came at 7:49 p.m. and the third at 8 p.m.

By 8 p.m., protesters had moved downtown and gathered around the sheriff’s office. A representative who said he was from the ACLU was giving out a phone number for people to call if they are arrested.

More than 100 protesters also continued on to shut down the bridge to Camden County once more, something that’s been done frequently during protests.

Rivers said he and several others met with the Elizabeth City mayor and city manager to ask why the 8 p.m. curfew was implemented when marches have been peaceful.

Rivers said he was told Elizabeth City police have intelligence that having the curfew was the best way to keep people safe.

Late Tuesday night, seven people were arrested by Elizabeth City police after they refused to disperse after the curfew went into effect.

Elizabeth City police also posted notices on Twitter saying drivers should expect delays and closures on some roads as people peacefully protested Wednesday night. The department also warned that Route 17 north and U.S. 158 near Morgan’s Corner could be closed due to protests. That intersection was closed for a couple hours Tuesday night until about 8 p.m., causing several miles of traffic back-ups.

At 7:15 p.m., Elizabeth City police said that a warning for impeding traffic had been issued at by North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crowd of about 30 people was located at Route 17 north and U.S. 158 near Morgan’s Corner at that time.

A 5-minute warning for impeding traffic was issued at 07:22 p.m. by state highway patrol. At that time, a crowd about about 20 people was still in the intersection.

Earlier Wednesday, area clergy and activists also gathered and marched through the streets of Elizabeth City.

This story is developing. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.