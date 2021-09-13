Pumpkin spice lattes coming to 7-Eleven stores this fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two fall coffee flavors will be available at participating 7-Eleven stores this fall. You can sip fall pumpkin coffee or a pumpkin spice latte.

“This fan-favorite drink is so much more than your typical beverage; The Pumpkin Spice Latte is filled with fond memories for our customers of a crisp fall night, a first date at a pumpkin patch, or even a family bonfire in matching flannel shirts. We’re delighted to continue and fuel our customers’ love for the Pumpkin Spice Latte, no matter how cheugy it may be,” writes 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Marissa Jarratt.

Those are not the only pumpkin-flavored treats coming to 7-Eleven this fall season. You can also get treats like cream cheese-filled pumpkin spice muffins, pumpkin cheesecake, caramel apple snack pies, or pumpkin spice, double chocolate, and s’mores deluxe sandwich cookies.