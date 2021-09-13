Pumpkin spice lattes coming to 7-Eleven stores this fall

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Image via 7-Eleven Announcement for Pumpkin-Flavored Coffee Drinks

Image via 7-Eleven Announcement for Pumpkin-Flavored Coffee Drinks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two fall coffee flavors will be available at participating 7-Eleven stores this fall. You can sip fall pumpkin coffee or a pumpkin spice latte.

“This fan-favorite drink is so much more than your typical beverage; The Pumpkin Spice Latte is filled with fond memories for our customers of a crisp fall night, a first date at a pumpkin patch, or even a family bonfire in matching flannel shirts. We’re delighted to continue and fuel our customers’ love for the Pumpkin Spice Latte, no matter how cheugy it may be,” writes 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Marissa Jarratt.

Those are not the only pumpkin-flavored treats coming to 7-Eleven this fall season. You can also get treats like cream cheese-filled pumpkin spice muffins, pumpkin cheesecake, caramel apple snack pies, or pumpkin spice, double chocolate, and s’mores deluxe sandwich cookies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News