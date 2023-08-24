ST. LOUIS – Craving more pumpkin spice in one’s life? How about bringing the essence of fall to the trash? And no, this isn’t about throwing it all away; it’s about infusing the trash bags with that fall scent.

Fall smells are making their annual return, not to the kitchen or the coffee shop, but to the trash can. Hefty is bringing back the limited-edition Hefty Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice trash bags. Starting in September, these trash bags will be available for a limited time in select stores.

In 2022, Hefty revealed the Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong trash bags as a limited-edition offering. Customers reportedly like the scented bags. To answer the demand, the brand has chosen to bring back the Hefty Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice trash bags for this upcoming fall season.