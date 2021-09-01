Pumpkin spice takes over Bud Light Seltzer’s ‘Fall Flannel’ variety pack

ST. LOUIS – Seltzers have been steadily gaining popularity and this season the Bud Light Seltzer brand will release a “Fall Flannel” variety pack.

The variety pack includes three new flavors and an old favorite apple crisp.

Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice – pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla flavors

Bud Light Seltzer Toasted Marshmallow – marshmallow and chocolate flavors

Bud Light Seltzer Maple Pear – maple syrup and pear flavors

Bud Light Seltzer Apple Crisp – apple pie

“We’re excited to bring our limited-edition Fall Flannel variety pack to the market, giving consumers a new innovation that is inspired by the season and perfect for all autumn occasions,” Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler said.

The variety pack comes in a plaid design. The 12 oz slim seltzer cans are sold in a pack of 12. They will be available nationwide on September 6 through the end of October. The seltzers are 100 calories and have less than 1 gram of sugar and 5% ABV.

