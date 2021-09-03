QAnon shaman expected to plead guilty in federal court today

ST. LOUIS – The QAnon shaman is possibly the most recognizably dressed protestor from the January 6 US Capitol riot, and now he is expected to plead guilty in federal court Friday.

Jacob Chansley is facing six counts including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Prosecutors said Chansley was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol building and disobey officers’ request to leave.

St. Louis lawyer Albert Watkins represents Chansley. He is asking for compassion for Chansley, detailing a “traverse year” leading up to the attack that includes depression.

Chansley is known to the public as the QAnon shaman, but Watkins says he no longer wants it to be referenced.

Watkins says the government has characterized Chansley as violent and a risk to the public based on footage provided to his defense team during a hearing about his release. The court said that video was used to support its decision to deny Chansley’s release.

“Subsequent scrutiny of the video footage (including the The New Yorker video specifically cited by the Government) has given rise to the identification of numerous ambiguities, irregularities, inconsistencies, timeline issues and concern about the assertions of the Government about the actions of Mr. Chansley based on the Government’s video footage,” said Watkins in a press release.

Chansley is one of four Capitol defendants represented by Watkins.