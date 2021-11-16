Quick Pick-Up now available at participating KFC locations

Kentucky Fried Chicken fans can get their meal one step quicker.

The fast-food chain is introducing Quick Pick-Up. This allows fans of the finger-lickin’-good chicken to order ahead, park in a parking spot, grab their order, and get home.

“Santa may not be able to give you the gift of time this holiday season, but KFC can,” KFC President Kevin Hochman said.

Quick Pick-Up is available through the KFC app or on KFC.com. By trying Quick Pick-Up now through December 27 you could get access to these limited offers:

Get a free large order of our Secret Recipe Fries with a $5 purchase placed through the KFC app or KFC.com.

Feed the family with an eight-piece chicken and eight-piece tenders Fill Up, which includes eight pieces of KFC’s Original Recipe or Extra Crispy™ fried chicken and eight Extra Crispy Chicken Tenders, a large coleslaw, four biscuits, and two large mashed potatoes and gravy. – prices and participation may vary.