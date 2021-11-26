Rally’s and Checkers are offering free fries with this coupon all weekend

Checkers & Rally’s is hosting a three-day Black “FryDay” Giveaway* by serving up free large fries – recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America** – to anyone who presents a coupon from www.blackfryday.com (no purchase necessary) at participating restaurants across the country from “FryDay”, Nov. 26 – Sunday, Nov. 28.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Looking for a snack while shopping on Black Friday? Try some free french fries from nearly any Rally’s or Checkers location. The special offer is available all weekend and no purchase is necessary.

To claim your fries just use the coupon included in this article during checkout. You can also download a voucher at www.blackfryday.com.

“On a day known for special deals, nothing can beat the ultimate offer of ‘free’ when it comes to the biggest ‘FryDay’ of the year and the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America, especially for three days straight,” said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Rewards program members also have access to the Fry Lover’s XL offer through the Rally’s or Checkers apps. They can also earn double points on purchases made from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, November 28.