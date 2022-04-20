(KTLA) – Rapper A$AP Rocky was detained at Los Angeles International Airport after landing in a private jet Wednesday morning, multiple outlets reported.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had been under investigation by LAPD in connection with a Nov. 6 shooting involving a victim who told officers that the rapper shot at him several times, NBC News reported.

No further details were immediately available. KTLA has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for information.

A$AP Rocky has recently made headlines for unrelated reasons: He’s expecting a child with singer and fashion mogul Rihanna.

