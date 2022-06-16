Beyoncé, seen here performing at the Oscars in 2022, revealed her next project on social media. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Beyhive is buzzing because new music from Beyoncé is on the way.

Beyoncé announced the new project Thursday on social media, revealing its title — “Renaissance” — and release date of July 29. Her last solo album, “Lemonade,” was released six years ago.

The new project will include 16 tracks, according to its Apple Music listing. The announcements posted to social media further suggest the album might merely be “act i” in a series of other projects. Box sets were also made available for pre-order, along with the chance for fans to pre-save the album before its release.

Fans were tipped off last week that Beyoncé might be releasing new music after her social media profile pictures went blank. But she confirmed last year that she had been working on another album in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I feel a Renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she told the outlet. ” Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.”

Following her last solo release in 2016, Beyoncé teamed up with husband Jay-Z in 2018 on a record titled “Everything Is Love.” The music star has also curated an album for Disney’s live-action reimagining of “The Lion King” and managed to stay in the spotlight as the new face of Tiffany & Co. while launching new drops through her fashion line, IVY PARK.