Report: President Trump to sign executive orders to lower drug prices

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press during the renewed briefing of the Coronavirus Task Force in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Trump is expected to sign executive orders as early as Friday that are designed to lower drug prices, according to a report from The Hill.

The Hill obtained an invitation to a Friday event at the White House where Trump is expected to make the announcement. The Hill says while the details of the orders aren’t yet known, they’re likely to include “a version of a proposal to reduce some U.S. drug prices by tying them to the lower prices paid in other countries.”

As with anything in Washington, The Hill notes plans are subject to change.

The Hill reports it’s not clear when any of these executive orders might take effect noting, “the power to implement drug pricing policy through executive order is limited, meaning it will likely take time for the formal regulatory process to play out after Trump signs the orders.”

A few weeks ago, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox Business the executive orders were on the way.

“We’re talking about executive orders that will actually make a big difference, lowering prescription drug prices,” Meadows said. “This president is going to do three different executive orders that will substantially make sure that the average American gets to pay less for their prescription drugs.”

This possible announcement comes in an election season where healthcare has become a top priority — and lowering drug prices is almost always welcomed by voters.

White House spokesman Judd Deere didn’t confirm the event to The Hill but said, “the President continues to explore any and all options that will deliver lower cost drugs, while ensuring we have access to the most innovative vaccines and therapeutics in the world.”