BALTIMORE (WGN) — Prosecutors have filed a motion in court asking to vacate Adnan Syed’s conviction in the murder of his ex-girlfriend in 1999. The case was featured in the 2014 podcast “Serial,” where its first season became one of the most popular podcast seasons ever.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Baltimore City state’s attorney conducted nearly a yearlong investigation, along with the defense, which found new evidence.

The outlet reports that the office is recommending Syed be released on his own recognizance, pending the continuing investigation.

Additionally, new evidence found information regarding two alternative suspects. They were known at the time of the first investigation, but were not properly ruled out, prosecutors said. The outlet reported that the identities of the two suspects are being withheld at this time.

Syed is currently serving a life sentence following his 2000 conviction in the death of 17-year-old Hae Min Lee. She was found strangled to death in the woods. Syed and Lee dated while going to Woodlawn High School in 1998.

The Wall Street Journal reports that authorities second investigation also revealed that the grassy lot where Lee’s car was found in Baltimore was located behind a house that belonged to one suspect’s relative.

They also uncovered that one of the suspects attacked a woman while she was in her vehicle. One suspect was later convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Both incidents occurred after Syed’s trial, prosecutors said.

The cell phone tower data and testimony from one key witness have been called into question by the prosecutors, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Syed has maintained his innocence while incarcerated.