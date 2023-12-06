Editor’s note: Live coverage from the GOP Debate will stream in the player above beginning at 5:30 Eastern.

(NEXSTAR) – Tighter qualifications, a narrowing field of candidates and one significant “no” from the RSVP list mean only four Republican presidential challengers will take the stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Wednesday as NewsNation hosts the fourth GOP debate.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are expected to share the spotlight at Moody Music Hall on the University of Alabama campus beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Beginning at 5:30 E.T., anchors Alicia Barnes and Chip Brewster will host a livestream on location from inside the venue, offering a recap of the prior debates, a preview of key themes and guest analysis from party insiders. You will be able to watch that stream in the video player above. The duo will return following the debate to offer highlights and key takeaways.

The two-hour debate is being moderated by NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas; Megyn Kelly, host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM, and Eliana Johnson, editor-in-chief of The Washington Free Beacon.

To watch the debate itself, tune in to NewsNation on your television provider. If you’re not sure how to find NewsNation on your TV, you can use our ChannelFinder app.

The event will also be broadcast simultaneously in the eastern and central time zones on the The CW network.

The debate will be livestreamed on the NewsNation website beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

You can also download NewsNation’s app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Through the app, we will notify you when the debate begins and you can tune in on your phone. You will also be able to access all of NewsNation’s content for free and go deeper into the issues you care about and where your candidates stand on them.

To qualify for the Tuscaloosa debate, candidates had to register at least 6% in two national polls or 6% in one national poll and two early-voting states, including Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

Candidates also needed to obtain at least 80,000 unique donors with at least 200 from 20 states and U.S. territories. They are also required to sign a loyalty pledge, promising to support the eventual nominee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.