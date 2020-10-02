Saints’ Kamara on early pace for his most productive season

NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 4: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Rams 45-35. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has put to rest questions about his health and contract while setting himself up to enjoy a career year.

The fourth-year running back signed a contract extension last month and now leads New Orleans in rushing, receiving and touchdowns through three games.

Kamara has 153 yards and three TDs rushing, along with 285 yards and three TDs receiving.

Kamara’s best season statistically was 2018 when he had 1,592 yards and 20 touchdowns from scrimmage.

For now he’s on pace for more than 2,300 yards and 30 TDs from scrimmage this season.