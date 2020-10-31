Salt Life co-founder arrested after teen found dead in hotel room

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A co-founder of the popular Salt Life brand was arrested Friday after an 18-year-old woman was found dead inside a South Florida hotel.

Michael Troy Hutto, 54, was discovered by police Friday in Jacksonville suffering a medical emergency, WJXT reported. He was transported to a local hospital before taken to jail.

WJXT said records and past media reports show Hutto is a co-founder of Salt Life, a popular Florida-based clothing brand.

Riviera Beach detectives headed to Jacksonville when they heard of Hutto’s location. The police department suspects Hutto of shooting and killing a Lake City teen after she was found dead Thursday morning at a Riviera Beach hotel.

Hutto was taken to the Duval County Jail after his release from the hospital.