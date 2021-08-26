Sandwich or taco? Debate heats up as Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco hits menus

Fluffy like a sandwich, but folded like a taco, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is the latest from the masterminds in menu item mashups.

IRVINE, Calif. – Taco Bell will soon serve a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

The fast-food company says it’s, “not quite a sandwich, not quite a taco, it doesn’t have to explain itself to be delicious.”

To help answer the question is the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco a sandwich or a taco, Taco Bell has the University of Georgia’s debate team and Clemson University’s debate team going head-to-head to decide. The debate will air on Saturday, September 4 during the Georgia vs Clemson football game.

“The Great Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco Debate” will air on Saturday, Sept. 4 during the Georgia vs Clemson primetime college football game on ABC (7:30 p.m. ET).

The new item was tested in restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee and Charlotte, North Carolina, and now it’s going nationwide on September 2.

The item includes all-white meat crispy chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, seasoned with bold Mexican spices, and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating. It’s served on a warm soft flatbread in the shape of a taco and flavored with Taco Bell’s signature creamy chipotle sauce.

The new item will be available for a limited time.