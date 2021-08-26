Sandwich or taco? Debate heats up as Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco hits menus

IRVINE, Calif. – Taco Bell will soon serve a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.
The fast-food company says it’s, “not quite a sandwich, not quite a taco, it doesn’t have to explain itself to be delicious.”
To help answer the question is the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco a sandwich or a taco, Taco Bell has the University of Georgia’s debate team and Clemson University’s debate team going head-to-head to decide. The debate will air on Saturday, September 4 during the Georgia vs Clemson football game.
The new item was tested in restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee and Charlotte, North Carolina, and now it’s going nationwide on September 2.
The item includes all-white meat crispy chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, seasoned with bold Mexican spices, and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating. It’s served on a warm soft flatbread in the shape of a taco and flavored with Taco Bell’s signature creamy chipotle sauce.
The new item will be available for a limited time.