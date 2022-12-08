Lake Oswego, OR, USA – May 20, 2021: An Amazon delivery driver and his van are seen in a neighborhood parking lot in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A lot of gifts are coming from Amazon orders this holiday season. The online retailer has a way for you to thank your delivery driver. All you need to do is say, “Alexa, thank my driver” and they will get an extra $5 at no cost to you.

You’ll need an Alexa enabled device to help pay-it forward. Install the Alexa app if you don’t have an Echo device.

The promotion started on December 7, 2022. Many drivers are eligible, but only the first million “thank yous’ will be going to them. You can still thank drivers after that, but they will only get your praise, not the $5. Deliveries are eligible for this perk for 14 days after the delivery is made.

What happens if you thank one driver several times? Well, you’re welcome to do that, but the driver will only get $5 per delivery.

How do you know your driver is getting the tip? Alexa will respond, “Glad you enjoyed your most recent delivery. Since you shared your appreciation with your driver, as a special thanks this holiday season, your driver will receive an extra $5 at no cost to you. This promotion is for a limited time only.”

Amazon said in November that the Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend was its biggest ever, aided by a record number of shoppers looking for deals amid high inflation. The company does not typically share how much it earns during its sales events and did not disclose its overall revenue from the weekend. It said independent businesses that sell on its site generated more than $1 billion in sales.

The National Retail Federation says a record 196 million people shopped in stores and online during the five-day shopping period that stretched from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. It says consumers also spent an average of $325 during the weekend on holiday-related purchases, up from $301 last year.