Semi carrying 1,050 pigs rolls over near Lamar

National

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us only one of the small sized pigs escaped the trailer in the crash, was captured unharmed.

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly before 8:00 a.m. Monday a semi hauling small pigs rolled over just about 4 miles Southeast of Lamar.

Golden City Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded. Barton County Sheriff’s Deputies were requested to assist with traffic.

The driver was uninjured as the semi laid over to the right side of the roadway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says there were 1,050 pigs and only one escaped the trailer, it was rescued unharmed. Authorities do not know if any died in the crash.

The Golden City Fire Department worked to control traffic along with Barton County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News