WASHINGTON — Republican Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said he has not watched a “single minute” of the Jan. 6 hearings the House committee has held so far.

“So that probably gives you my view on it,” he said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday. “I do think it’s a complete of waste of time. “I actually think it’s worse than that. I think it’s an intentional distraction. The Democrats, who let’s remember, control the entire government, both houses of Congress, all of the agencies, and of course, the White House, they’re the ones who brought us the policies of where we are now.”

Hawley said Democrats are trying to demonize people in Missouri who voted for former President Donald Trump in November of 2020.

Trump won the state by about 16% last general election, despite losing the election overall.

Hawley also said the proposed “red flag” legislation that his colleague, retiring Republican Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, said he would support hasn’t even been written yet, so he doesn’t know whether he’d support it.

“I generally am not a fan of the ‘red flag’ laws though, to your point,,” Hawley said. “I’m therefore not a big fan of paying states, using taxpayer money, to pay states to create ‘red flag’ laws that in my view take away Second Amendment rights without due process and protection that don’t sufficiently focus on criminals.”

Hawley said he’s more focused on going after criminals with tougher penalties and has introduced legislation on that for felons in possession of guns.