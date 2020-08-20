Senator Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON – On Thursday night, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) was notified that he’d been exposed to an individual with coronavirus.

On Friday morning, Dr. Cassidy was tested for COVID-19, and results came back positive.

Cassidy contacted his physician and is strictly adhering to all CDC recommendations, including quarantining for 14 days and notifying those with whom he may have come into contact.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” said Dr. Cassidy.