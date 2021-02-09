Service dog provides emotional support for patients and staff at Louisiana hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge General patients and staff are getting some much-needed love from a four-legged friend.
Finn, a six-year-old Golden Retriever is a familiar face that can be seen wagging his tail down the halls of BRG.
“I love to see the magic the dog brings to the area that he’s in” said Finn’s owner, Frank Ewing.
Finn is specially trained to guide people through tough times, helping patients with emotional support and staff with stress relief.
“It’s wonderful, I think that the staff enjoys it. You know these are such troubling times and stressful times” said Chief Nursing Officer of Baton Rouge General Mid City, Angie Clouatre
Finn visits Baton Rouge General locations four times a week and during each visit, he is greeted with ear scratches and his favorites belly rubs.
“It’s very overwhelming. When we have patients that are not able to spend time as much time with their families as they would like and then see a patient respond to Finn like that patient did it’s very heartwarming and just kind of solidifies what we’re doing here for the community and for our patients said Clouatre.
The hour long walk through the hospitals includes many stops and Finn makes sure to take care of himself, too.
His owner says, he loves the attention, but nothing is more special than his simple mission of spreading love and healing.
“It’s nice to see therapy that a dog can bring that medicine can’t” said Ewing.