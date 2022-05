ST. LOUIS – Have you ever wanted to enjoy barbecue in your home, but skip the calories?

Fast food giant Shake Shack released burger-scented candles. The company teamed up with high-end home fragrance brand Apotheke to unveil a set featuring two five-ounce candles dubbed “Burger in the Park” and “Shake & Fries.”

The complete set will run customers about $42.

Click here to place an order from Apothekeco.com.