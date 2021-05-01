SHE SAID YES!: Chiefs fan proposes to girlfriend after announcing NFL Draft pick

CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the later rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, former players, staff members and fans are given opportunities to announce their favorite team’s picks.
This year, during the the sixth round, a Kansas City Chiefs fan took the stage with his girlfriend to announce the selection of offensive lineman Trey Smith out of the University of Tennessee.
The fan took advantage of the moment and asked his girlfriend to marry him!
The fan quoted the couple’s favorite superhero move “Deadpool”.
“You’re the jigsaw piece who’s curvy edges complete my life,” the fan said.
And just like the movie, he proposed using a Baby Bottle Pop candy.
Of course, she said, “Yes!”
And if that wasn’t exciting enough, Deadpool himself, played by Ryan Reynolds, responded to the proposal via Twitter.
“I thought everyone in KC was an Ant-Man fan. Congrats to the happy couple!”
He references Ant-Man who is played by Kansas City-native Paul Rudd.