Sikeston, Missouri man facing federal charges over Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A Sikeston man appeared in federal court Wednesday morning to face charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C.

Nicholas Kennedy, 41, was charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and picketing in a Capitol building.

The U.S. Department of Justice has not yet released a statement of facts or court documents tied to the case. FOX 2 will update this story when that information becomes available.