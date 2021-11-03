Sirius XM turns on 19 channels of holiday music

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The holiday music has started on Sirius XM. The company just announced that they are offering 19 ad-free channels featuring songs that celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, and the new year. They are available through the service’s satellite radio and app subscriptions.

Holiday Instrumentals and Noël Incontournable are the two new channels joining the party this year. They are just part of the variety that includes genres like soul, pop, classics, and contemporary holiday tunes. They also have channels specifically for holiday music from the 1970’s and 1980’s.

Eight of the channels are available now through Sunday, December 26 on Sirius XM’s satellite radio service. The New Year’s music starts on December 27th on channel 105. The rest of the channels are available only through the app.

SiriusXM channels available:

Holly – Available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 105 now through Sunday, December 26. Contemporary holiday hits featuring songs by Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Norah Jones, John Legend, Train, Lady A, Ariana Grande and more. Holiday Traditions – Available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 71 now through Sunday, December 26. Traditional holiday recordings from the ‘40s through the ‘60s by artists such as Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Ray Conniff and Nat King Cole. Hallmark Channel Radio – Available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 104 now through Sunday, December 26. Featuring timeless Christmas music and carols that celebrate the joy of the season. Holiday Soul – Available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 49 Tuesday, December 7 – Sunday, December 26. Classic soul and Motown holiday music from the 60’s and 70’s, along with R&B holiday music from the 80’s, 90’s and today, including Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, Lou Rawls, Smokey Robinson, The Jackson 5, The Supremes, John Legend, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton and many more. Country Christmas – Available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 58 Tuesday, December 7 – Sunday, December 26. Spanning the generations of country Christmas music, including Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and George Strait. Christmas Spirit – Available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 63 Tuesday, December 7 – Sunday, December 26. Christmas music and holiday favorites exclusively from contemporary Christian artists including Amy Grant, Chris Tomlin, MercyMe, Lauren Daigle, for KING & COUNTRY, Michael W. Smith Matthew West, Francesca Battistelli and more. Holiday Pops – Available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 76 Friday, December 24 – Saturday, December 25. Classical Christmas carols and holiday favorites performed by some of the greatest classical artists of all-time, including Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Luciano Pavarotti, New York Philharmonic, King’s College Choir, Boston Pops and Thomas Hampson. Acoustic Christmas – Available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 6 Friday, December 24 – Saturday, December 25. The tree may be lit, but SiriusXM wants to help you unplug this Christmas with nothing but acoustic holiday tunes. Hear new and classic holiday songs from well-known singer songwriters and bands like Jack Johnson, Sia, George Ezra, Train, Norah Jones, Maroon 5, Jason Mraz, The Lumineers and many more. Mannheim Steamroller Channel – Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26. Mannheim Steamroller takes holiday classics in a refreshing new direction with their signature blend of symphonic, new age and rock music. Explore more than three decades of their majestic sounds of the season with Mannheim Steamroller founder Chip Davis. Navidad – Available on the SXM App now through Thursday, January 6. Latin holiday music and traditional sounds, including Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, José Feliciano, Tito El Bambino, Marco Antonio Solís and Fania All-Stars. Radio Hanukkah – Available on the SXM App Tuesday, November 23 through Monday, December 6. Extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children’s selections as well as daily reflections and prayers related to the holiday. Jolly Christmas – Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26. Upbeat, energetic holiday hits from The Chipmunks and Gene Autry to Mariah Carey and Jose Feliciano. Feel-good, singing along with the songs you know, bringing smiles to the season! Always a holiday hit…on Jolly Christmas. Holiday Instrumentals – Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26. An all new holiday music channel featuring holiday favorites, but the vocals are replaced with instruments. String, piano, orchestra versions and more of your favorite holiday hits. Feel free to sing along with holiday hits instrumental style. Noël Incontournable – Available year-round on the SXM App. An all new holiday music channel featuring Francophone Christmas classics and contemporary holiday hits from the ‘60s to today with music from Ginette Reno, Bruno Pelletier and Laurence Nerbonne. Jazz Holidays – Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26. Fire up the chestnuts and be prepared to bop along under the mistletoe with Christmas favorites from classic legends and contemporary jazz stars alike. Featuring songs from Ella Fitzgerald, David Benoit, Wynton Marsalis, Kenny G, Dianne Reeves, Dave Koz, and Vince Guaraldi. 70s/80s Holidays – Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26. Sing-a-long to the biggest and most familiar Christmas and holiday songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Featuring songs from The Carpenters, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Hall & Oates, The Jackson 5 and more. Rockin’ Xmas – Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26. SiriusXM’s Rockin’ Xmas Channel features classic Christmas songs that rock including hits, from AC/DC, Paul McCartney, Bon Jovi, U2, Tom Petty, REO Speedwagon, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Eagles and more. Plus hear songs that might make you laugh from Cheech & Chong, Adam Sandler and others. Holiday Chill-Out – Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26. SiriusXM brings you a 24/7 Holiday Chill-Out channel featuring downtempo & deep house versions of classic holiday music. New Year’s Nation – Available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 105 on Monday, December 27 through Monday, January 3. New Year’s Nation is custom curated to serve as your ultimate New Year’s celebration playlist powering your party with the best pop, rhythm, dance and hip-hop hits from across the nation to ring in 2022. Featuring songs from Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Jonas Brothers and more.