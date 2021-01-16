Small group of protesters gather outside of closed, guarded Texas Capitol on Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A small group of pro-Trump protesters were greeted by armed patrols outside of the Texas State Capitol on Saturday.

While the scene remains peaceful as of Saturday afternoon, the protests come as all 50 state capitols are being watched for possible unrest. The possibility of violence comes off the heels of the U.S. Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 — widely considered to be incited by President Donald Trump.

(KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

(KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

On Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced the Capitol would close through Wednesday, after the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Texas DPS says it will have extra personnel and resources at the Capitol and is working with the FBI and the Austin Police Department in monitoring events.

The Capitol was closed after armed protesters showed up on Tuesday as state lawmakers returned for the first day of the legislative session.

Markie Martin, a NewsNation correspondent, reported receiving a courtesy letter from her hotel in downtown Austin on Saturday morning. The letter warned guests to “use caution when leaving the hotel and regularly check the local news and official city sources.”

KXAN will update this with information as it becomes available.