Sources: Man wanted for shooting Mass. State Trooper shot, killed by US Marshals in NYC

National

by: Melanie DaSilva

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WPRI) — News outlets in both New York and Boston are reporting the man wanted for shooting a Massachusetts State Trooper on Cape Cod last month is now dead.

According to reports, Andre Sterling, 35, was shot and killed in a confrontation with U.S. Marshals in the Bronx overnight.

Several of those U.S. Marshals were also injured in that shootout.

Police say last month Sterling shot the 28-year-old trooper during a traffic stop in Hyannis. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the bullet went through his hand and into the shoulder area of his ballistic vest.

Sterling was facing several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

This is a Breaking News story, check back for updates.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News