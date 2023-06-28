PHARR, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz, a Republican from South Texas, has been appointed to the Mexico-United States Interparliamentary Group, a special foreign relations group that focuses on U.S. and Mexico relations, her office said Wednesday.

The group consists of no more than 24 members from Congress — 12 from the House, and 12 from the Senate — which meet jointly with the Chamber of Senators from the Mexican Congress, “for discussion of common problems in the interests of relations between the United States and Mexico,” according to the U.S. Code, which lists all congressional groups, committees and departments.

The Mexico-U.S. Interparliamentary Group must include at least four members of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and members are appointed by the leaders of each U.S. chamber.

De La Cruz, a first-time congresswoman who represents Texas’ Congressional District 15 — a sprawling district from McAllen to the San Antonio suburbs — serves on the House Committees on Agriculture and Financial Services. She is vice chair of the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance and the Congressional Women’s Caucus.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, is chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, and will chair the Mexico-U.S. Interparliamentary Group. (AP File Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

She was appointed on June 16 to this special foreign relations group by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according to an announcement the Congressional Record. And she will serve alongside U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican from Austin who chairs the special group, and is chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Monica may be in her first term in the House, but the background and perspective she brings to this important interparliamentary committee are unparalleled,” McCarthy said in a statement “She is the granddaughter of immigrants, has lived in the Rio Grande Valley her entire life, and built several successful small businesses in her community. She embodies the American Dream. Since coming to Congress, Monica has worked every day to preserve that dream for all Americans by securing our border, strengthening our economy, and growing trade between Mexico and the United States in a fair way. I know her passion for Texas and commitment to public service will make her an excellent addition to the U.S.-Mexico Interparliamentary Group.”

“I am proud to have been selected for this important role to serve as a representative of the Rio Grande Valley by Speaker McCarthy. I thank him for the opportunity to work with my colleagues on these important issues on both sides of the border. I will use my background as a small business owner and the granddaughter of immigrants to inform my work with the U.S.-Mexico Interparliamentary Group,” De La Cruz said in a statement. “Representing a border community, I see my constituents directly impacted daily by international trade, the border crisis, and security.”