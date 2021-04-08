Southwest Missouri authorities searching for suspect after pursuit with stolen vehicle

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. – The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Nevada man after warrants were issued Wednesday for a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle.

Joshua Hallam, 38, of Nevada, Missouri, is wanted for resisting arrest and driving while revoked.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said deputies attempted to make a traffic stop and pursued the vehicle into the county southeast of Nevada.

Additional units responded to assist and the chase continued down Veterans road southeast of Nevada until it came to a dead-end.

The vehicle then continued to drive through a field and into the woods where it hit a tree and caught on fire. Hallam then fled on foot from deputies, but due to the vehicle fire, deputies stayed behind.

Authorities are now searching for Hallam and ask that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts contact the Sheriff’s Office at 417-667-6042.