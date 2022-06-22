ST. LOUIS — A Southwest Airlines pilot took a special retirement flight back to his home state of Texas earlier this month. Captain Larry Vaughan left Las Vegas on June 2 with not only passengers on board but his family members too.

The special crew was made up of his two brothers, who are both Southwest captains, his sister Terri, who is a Southwest flight attendant, and other Southwest employees who are lifelong friends.

Here’s another fun fact: Vaughan’s father was Southwest’s 17th pilot. So yes, it runs in the family.

Southwest Airlines congratulated Vaughan, saying, “Thank you to Captain Larry for your more than 31 years of service and to the entire Vaughan family for showcasing that famous #SouthwestHeart everywhere you fly!”