Spanish man found dead inside dinosaur sculpture

(NEXSTAR) – A Spanish man was found dead inside a papier-mâché dinosaur in a Barcelona suburb, according to multiple reports.

The death is not being investigated as suspicious, police told the Spanish news website La Vanguardia.

Police do not believe the 39-year-old man was homeless, as his disappearance was reported hours after he went missing, La Vanguardia reported.

🔴 Troben el cos sense vida d'un home dins d'un dinosaure decoratiu dels antics cinemes del Cubics de #SantaColoma de #Gramenet. Un nen i el seu pare, que juguen sovint a la zona, han trobat el cadàver. El pare ha avisat immediatament la policia, que investiga la causa de la mort pic.twitter.com/EIAc3P4Lr1 — El Mirall.net (@elmirallnet) May 22, 2021

A father and son who played in the area discovered the body after seeing a leg through a crack in the dinosaur sculpture, which was being used to advertise a movie theatre. The dinosaur has since been removed.

“It’s an accidental death; there was no violence,” a spokesperson for the regional police force told the Guardian. “This person got inside the statue’s leg and got trapped. It looks as though he was trying to retrieve a mobile phone, which he’d dropped. It looks like he entered the statue head first and couldn’t get out.”

Firefighters were called in to remove the body from the dinosaur. Autopsy results are pending, though the Guardian said it appeared the man had been deceased for a few days.