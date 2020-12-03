Sporting KC heading into semi-finals with home advantage after exciting win

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 22: Sporting Kansas City players celebrate after defeating the San Jose Earthquakes in overtime penalty kicks to win the MLS Cup playoff game at Children’s Mercy Park on November 22, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It is game day.

Sporting Kansas City’s playoff run continues tonight with a conference semi-finals matchup against Minnesota United.

The match will be right here on FOX4.

Sporting KC is the number one seed with a big home field advantage. The teams is one of the few to have fans in the stands, and they will be here tonight.

Those who were at the park for round 1 were in for a show.

A 3-3 tie through extra time went to a penalty shootout. Goalie Tim Melia came up big with three straight saves, securing the win.

Some of Sporting’s youngest players continued their great work, excited for the team and the way they continue to play.

“The team win was amazing. The way it turned out, It just turned out to be a great game,” defender Jaylin Lindsey said. “Good team win especially thanks to Tim for saving all three PK’s and making it easy for the rest of us.”

The game starts at 7:30 p.m.