St. Louis man gets 25 years after shooting at a vehicle in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. – A man from St. Louis was sentenced in April for shooting at a vehicle in Nixa in January 2019.

Court documents say Michael Madison will get 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the five charges from the incident. Madison entered a plea agreement on April 7.

According to the probable cause statement, the morning of January 5, Madison fired multiple rounds at a 2018 Dodge Ram and that one of the bullets penetrated the rear driver’s side door.

The statement says while officers were responding to the victim, the vehicle Madison was driving, a silver Cadillac, was spotted driving south on Highway 160 through Nixa. Officers pursued the vehicle, which attempted to flee at rates of more than 100 MPH.

During the pursuit, Stone County deputies successfully deployed spike strips, but Madison continued to flee before losing control of the vehicle and crashing.

Madison was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.

A female passenger told authorities that she was with Madison when he wanted to go to the Illusions Gentlemen’s Club in Nixa. The female claimed to stay in the vehicle while Madison went in for 15 to 20 minutes. She then said she noticed a fight outside the club and that Madison came back to the car with a cut on his forehead. They then left the club.

The female passenger continued and said that while they were driving, Madison reached over her and that she heard gunshots but did not know where the gun came from or who Madison was firing at.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities found shell casings as well as numerous drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.