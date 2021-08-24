It’s back! Pumpkin Spice Lattes and more return to Starbucks

ST. LOUIS – The iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte returned to Starbucks stores Tuesday all over North America along with a cold brew version, pumpkin-flavored bakery items, and the coffee chains’ new Apple Crisp Macchiato.

This is the PSL’s 18th season, and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew’s third. The season’s bakery items include a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and a Pumpkin Scone. Pumpkin loaf is available year-round.

The new Applic Crisp Macchiato is available hot or iced. It is made with espresso, steamed milk, brown sugar apple syrup, and a caramelized-spiced-apple drizzle.

The cultural phenomenon that came from people’s love of PSLs has birthed the new “Pumpkin Love O’Meter” quiz from Starbucks. Click here to take the quiz. The questions include: “Which would you get for your first tattoo?” a) A PSL on your tongue so you can always taste it, b) “Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Goes Here” on your palm, c) A heart-shaped pumpkin, or d) A full flannel sleeve.

Click here to learn more about the new fall items and experiences from Starbucks.