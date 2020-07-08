State lawmaker urges Ohioans against getting tested for coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Rep. Nino Vitale is urging Ohioans not to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Vitale, a Republican, posted a message on social media Tuesday shortly after Gov. Mike DeWine announced a mask requirement in seven Ohio counties where case numbers are quickly growing.

“Are you tired of living in a dictatorship yet?” asked Vitale. “This is what happens when people go crazy and get tested. STOP GETTING TESTED!”

In May, Vitale said he would refuse to wear a mask, saying faces are the likeness of God and he “wants to see his brothers and sisters.”

DeWine on Tuesday announced the mask mandate for seven counties that are classified at Level 3 under the state’s Public Health Advisory Alert System.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, people in those seven counties are required to wear a mask “primarily when they are in a public place inside,” DeWine stated. The order stays in effect as long as those counties are at Level 3 or higher.

“If 75% or 80% of the people in the state of Ohio wear a mask when they’re out, we will dramatically kick this virus in the stomach,” DeWine.