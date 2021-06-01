State mandates recess at public schools

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Recess could soon be mandatory at public schools across the state.

A bill requiring 30 minutes of supervised unstructured recess for schools per day is now heading to Governor Pritzker’s desk.

The 30 minutes of recess can be split into two 15-minute long periods, too if a school district wants. The bill would also make it so a student can’t be removed from recess as a punishment.

The bill passed 60-52, with six no votes. Republicans voted against it because of concerns of what it could do to a school’s already structured day. They also brought up complaints from local school districts who said the financial impact of hiring a recess supervisor would cause issues for schools.

If Pritzker signs the bill, the requirement will start during the next school year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News