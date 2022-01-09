Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – One person was killed in a fatal accident that happened in Lincoln County on Highway WC Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers say a car was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line sideswiping a second car and hitting a third car head-on. The driver of the vehicle, 62-year-old Keith Canter of Winfield, MO, died in the crash.