Steph Curry to show support for Asian community by wearing these tonight

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Steph Curry will wear some special footwear Sunday to show support to the Asian community.

As the Golden State Warriors get ready to face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, Curry’s shoes will serve as a statement of solidarity with Asian Americans amid a recent spike in violence.

Last month, a series of shootings over nearly an hour at three Atlanta area massage parlors left eight people dead, most of whom were of Asian descent — raising concerns over a wave of attacks on Asian Americans.

The sneakers will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be distributed to the families of each of the eight victims in the Atlanta area shooting.

Steph’s shoes tonight are a statement of solidarity with the Asian community.#StopAsianHate — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 4, 2021

Curry worked with the Bruce Lee Foundation to create the yellow and black customized sneakers that illustrate the martial arts icon and highlight what he stood for — equal rights.

Several public figures have come out to condemn the recent violence.

Steve Kerr, who never shies away from speaking out, weighed in on the hate crimes occurring in the Bay Area and beyond.

He called the climate of animosity toward Asian Americans “idiotic” and “devastating”.

It is on all of us to speak up & snuff out hate based violence. The current climate of animosity toward Asian Americans is idiotic and devastating. Just because a virus originated in a foreign country, we are going to blame people from that part of the world, denigrate them and — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 17, 2021

After the shooting, the Atlanta Hawks held a moment of silence for the eight victims.

Tipoff is at 4:30 p.m.

The Golden State Warriors and MeiGray are proud to host a charity auction benefitting @StopAAPIHate.



GSW proceeds from the auction of these game-worn jerseys will support Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition addressing anti-Asian racism across the United States.#StopAsianHate — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 30, 2021