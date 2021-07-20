Stimulus check hoax claims more money on the way

In this file photo, Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Last week, many American families began receiving child tax credit payments either directly in their bank accounts or in the mail. Along with these real checks, however, came a slew of false Facebook posts claiming that even more money was on the way.

Multiple Facebook posts, shared and seen by hundreds, said that another round of stimulus checks, this time for $2,500, had been approved by Congress and people would start seeing them come July 30. While some understood these posts as a joke (a link on one post sent users to a photo of a monkey), others, as the comments showed, may have taken them seriously.

It’s important to note that since the third stimulus check rolled out in March, multiple politicians have called for a fourth round of money for Americans. However, no such thing has been approved on a federal level.

Social media users are urged to do their research when scrolling through posts and resharing information.