Stock market drops again, capping Wall Street’s worst quarter since 2008

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks fell and ended the first quarter with a decline of 20%, the market’s worst quarter since the dark days of the financial crisis.

The loss for the S&P 500 in March alone was 12.5% as the surge of coronavirus cases sent investors fleeing from the market.

Stocks did claw back some of those losses with a rally the past week.

Massive aid for the economy and markets from the Federal Reserve and Capitol Hill have helped spur some buying, although the S&P 500 and the Dow fell more than 1.5% Tuesday.

Up next for the market: Friday’s jobs report and company earnings period.

By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writers