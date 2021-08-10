No injuries reported in Tennessee high school active shooter call

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Police have responded to a high school in East Tennessee for what school officials are calling an “emergency situation.”

WJHL said authorities responded to Volunteer High School in Hawkins County Tuesday morning. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office told WJHL that no injuries have been reported following the active shooter call.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called just before 8 a.m. Tuesday and began immediately searching the school.

As of 9:45 a.m., a suspect has not been located.

The Hawkins County School District told WJHL that they will hold a media briefing at about 11:30 a.m.

Previously, all Hawkins County Schools from Surgoinsville to East Hawkins County had been placed on lockdown. However, as of 9:40 a.m., VHS remains the only school still on lockdown.

All students at VHS are in the process of being evacuated to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory, according to the post. The school district reports the students have been taken by bus and escorted to the armory to be reunited with their parents.

An earlier post from the school district warned parents that the school had gone into lockdown and stated they should not attempt to enter the school. Parents are told to wait in their vehicles at the armory for their children.