Survey: People are looking forward to seeing these movies over the holidays

Tom Holland arrives at the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS – Many families have a tradition of going to see a movie on Christmas. Marcus Theatres surveyed 2,400 people and found that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the No. 1 movie people are looking forward to seeing over the holidays.

Here are the top 5 movies people want to see over the holidays:

  1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
  2. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
  3. “The Matrix: Resurrections”
  4. “The King’s Man”
  5. “Sing 2”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” comes to theaters on December 17. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” came to theaters on November 19. “The Matrix: Resurrections,” “The King’s Man,” and “Sing 2” come to theaters on December 22.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” ranked the highest in 10 of the 17 states where surveyees are from.

