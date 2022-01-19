Taco Bell now has its own business school for franchisee enthusiasts

IRVINE, Calif. – Taco Bell has launched a franchise training program called Taco Bell Business School.

The business school is in partnership with the University of Louisville and supported by Taco Bell’s parent company Yum!, according to a press release. The six-week-long program will aim to “elevate restaurant leaders as entrepreneurs and break down barriers to franchise ownership.”

Students will learn the fundamentals of franchise ownership, and critical business and entrepreneurial skills from financing, growth and development, to marketing and HR. They also will be taught from an existing curriculum from the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence, which was established last year, according to the press release.

“We know that fast-food jobs are often seen as stepping stones to other careers,” said Mark King, chief executive officer of Taco Bell. “And we’re trying to change that. Through the Taco Bell Business School, we want to show our ambitious restaurant leaders how their careers could flourish at Taco Bell and see opportunities they may not have previously considered.”

“We want to make foundational changes that positively impact our diverse team members’ growth. This program will teach them skills they need to climb the ladder – whether that’s moving up to the next level or even owning their own franchise one day.”

Scholarships will be offered to participants to cover the cost of the program and their accomplishments will be recognized by Taco Bell, the press release states. The first class of the Taco Bell Business School will start in February.

Taco Bell will continue to expand the program and “build a talent pipeline for strong field leadership.”

“I believe that businesses and educational institutions have a responsibility to work together to break down barriers and create opportunities for those who wouldn’t otherwise have them,” said Kathy Gosser, director of the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence.

“The close working relationship between Yum!, Taco Bell, and the University of Louisville demonstrates the power of collaboration. Together we can help people learn new skills, fuel their entrepreneurial spirit and ultimately build a better future for generations.”