(NEXSTAR) – Taco Bell certainly knows a good promotion when it sees one.

After finding success with a similar promotion last year, Taco Bell has announced plans to bring back a discontinued item — and fans will get to decide which one makes it on the menu.

This time around, fans can vote on resurrecting one of two items from the not-too-distant menu: the Beefy Crunch Burrito, made with seasoned beef, sour cream, rice and Fritos Flamin’ Hot corn chips; or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, which comes in a taco shell seasoned with Doritos Cool Ranch flavoring.

The Beefy Crunch Burrito was a fixture of the Taco Bell menu from 2010 to 2018. The Doritos Locos Taco had a slightly shorter run, from 2013 to 2019.

Voting is currently open for Taco Bell Rewards members, who can submit votes for their favorite item daily in the Taco Bell app through April 12.

The winning item will be reintroduced to the Taco Bell menu for a limited time later this year, the company said.

“Our fans rigorously turn to our social media to voice their menu item love and we’re excited to give them the opportunity to redistribute that passion through this unique in-app voting experience that impacts real change on our menus!” said Dane Mathews, the chief digital officer at Taco Bell, in a press release issued Thursday.

Fans can vote on resurrecting one of two items: the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco (left) or the Beefy Crunch Burrito. (Taco Bell)

Taco Bell last ran a similar promotion between September and October 2022, asking fans to vote on resurrecting either the Enchirito, a smothered burrito item, or the Double Decker Taco. The Enchirito won out, securing 62% of the votes (around 765,000 votes in total) as well as a spot on the Taco Bell menu in November of that year.

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been all good news for other “-ito”-suffixed items at Taco Bell. Earlier this month, the chain announced its Quesarito (essentially a burrito wrapped in a quesadilla) would be removed from menus as of April 19.

In a press release shared with Nexstar in early March, Taco Bell did not disclose why its Quesarito — described as a “cheesy delight” — was being removed from the menu nor whether it may return at a later date.