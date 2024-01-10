ST. LOUIS — Taco Bell is starting 2024 with a bang with a new menu of items that cost three dollars or less. Plus, the restaurant chain is launching a veggie craving box. The new items are available starting Thursday, January 11.

Taco Bell launches a new Cravings Value Menu, featuring six new crave-worthy and satisfying items.

The prices on the value menu are going up. A cheesy roll-up costs $1 Wednesday and will cost $1.19 the next day. Items like the Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Cinnamon Twists, Beefy Melt Burrito, and the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Burrito are not listed on the new menu.

There are ten options on the new “Cravings Value Menu” and six of them are new. Some of the menu items are also vegetarian.

Cravings Value Menu items that will remain on the menu:

$1.19 Cheesy Roll Up

$1.29 Spicy Potato Soft Taco

$1.49 Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito

$2.49 Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Six fresh additions to the lineup:

$1.99 Double Stacked Taco

$2.19 Stacker

$2.79 Cheesy Double Beef Burrito

$2.29 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt

$2.49 Chicken Enchilada Burrito

$2.99 Loaded Beef Nachos

Taco Bell introduces new and permanent Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box, giving vegetarian and flexitarian fans alike even more ways to save and customize their cravings.

Vegetarians and flexitarians may want to choose the new Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box for $5.99. Pick your vegetarian specialty, classic item, side, and drink for a personalized meal. Save your customizations for a quick reorder – convenience at its veggie best.

While the Cravings Value Menu is available everywhere, grab the Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box exclusively on Taco Bell’s website or app.