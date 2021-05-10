Tamba Hali signs one-day contract to retire with the Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MP – JANUARY 15: Outside linebacker Tamba Hali #91 of the Kansas City Chiefs enters the field during pre game introductions before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tamba Hali is retiring a Chief.

Hali signed a one-day contract with the club to officially finish his career in Chiefs Kingdom.

He was released by the club following the 2017 season and has not played since.

Hali was drafted by the Chiefs 20th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft. The Liberia-born pass rusher spent his entire career in Kansas City.

We have signed Tamba Hali to a one-day contract. The six-time Pro Bowler will officially retire as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UDTIvjl7pb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 10, 2021

Hali was selected to the Pro Bowl from 2011 to 2016.

In his career, he collected 89.5 sacks placing him second all time in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas (126.5).

Hali started the 2017 season on the physically unable to perform list and was activated before week 9 of the regular season.

In his final season as a Chief, he played in five games and had one tackle and one quarterback hit.